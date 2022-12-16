Who Got The Work

Burr & Forman partners William L. Penny and Garry K. Grooms have stepped in to represent the City of McEwen, Tennessee in a pending environmental lawsuit over alleged violations of the Clean Water Act. The case was filed Nov. 11 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Pepper Law and attorney Mark E. Martin on behalf of Tennessee Riverkeeper Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:22-cv-00919, Tennessee Riverkeeper, Inc. v. City of McEwen, Tennessee.

Government

December 16, 2022, 11:45 AM