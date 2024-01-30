Who Got The Work

Bart J. Kempf and Caroline Dare Spore of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings have stepped in as defense counsel to the City of Lebanon, Tennessee in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 26 in Tennessee Middle District Court by attorney Mark E. Martin and Alexander Law on behalf of Tennessee Riverkeeper, accuses the defendant of allowing its landfill to discharge pollutants into state and federal waters in violation of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., is 3:23-cv-01369, Tennessee Riverkeeper, Inc. v. City of Lebanon, Tennessee.

Government

January 30, 2024, 10:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Tennessee Riverkeeper, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Mark E. Martin, Attorney At Law, LLC

Alexander Law

defendants

City of Lebanon, Tennessee

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws