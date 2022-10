Who Got The Work

William L. Penny of Burr & Forman has entered an appearance for the City of Cookeville, Tennessee d/b/a Cookeville Water and Wastewater Department in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case was filed Sept. 9 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Pepper Law and attorney Mark E. Martin on behalf of Tennessee Riverkeeper Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., is 2:22-cv-00044, Tennessee Riverkeeper, Inc. v. City of Cookeville, Tennessee.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 05, 2022, 9:46 AM