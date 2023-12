News From Law.com

A Tennessee man was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in prison for his role in a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic by submitting fake loan applications and ultimately receiving more than $11 million. Norman Beckwood, 29, of Memphis, entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Mississippi's Northern District said in a news release.

Tennessee

December 06, 2023, 9:53 AM

