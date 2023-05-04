New Suit - Real Property

Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. filed an eminent domain lawsuit against Fairley Construction on Wednesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Butler Snow, accuses the defendant of refusing to grant the plaintiff an easement necessary to replace certain gas pipelines in accordance with federal regulations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00065, Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. LLC v. 50 Acres in Forrest County, Mississippi et al.

Plaintiffs

Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, L.L.C.

Plaintiffs

Butler Snow

defendants

50 Acres in Forrest County, Mississippi

Fairley Construction Company, Inc.

Unknown Persons Having Interests

nature of claim: 210/related to a government taking of private property