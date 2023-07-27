New Suit - Civil Rights

Bass, Berry & Sims and Davis Polk & Wardwell filed a civil rights lawsuit on Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of the Tennessee Education Association and five K-12 educators. The suit, which pursues claims against the Tennessee Department of Education, seeks to overturn a 'prohibited concepts ban,' which purports to restrict references to race, gender and other subjects in Tennessee public and charter schools. According to the suit, the ban is unconstitutionally vague as it does not provide K-12 educators with a 'reasonable opportunity' to understand what they can and cannot teach in their classrooms. The suit is also backed by the Free + Fair Litigation Group and Kay Griffin Evans. The case is 3:23-cv-00751, Tennessee Education Association et al v. Reynolds et al.

Education

July 27, 2023, 8:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathryn Vaughn

Mary McIntosh

Michael Stein

Rebecca Dickenson

Roland Wilson

Tennessee Education Association

Plaintiffs

Pascale Bibi

Martha Reiser

Kevin Trowel

Bass, Berry & Sims

Frances E. Bivens

Carey R. Dunne

Kay Griffin Enkema Colbert

defendants

Bob Smith

Darrell Cobbins

Jordan Mollenhour

Krissi McInturff

Larry Jensen

Lillian Hartgrove

Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds

Nate Morrow

Robert Eby

Ryan Holt

Warren Wells

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute