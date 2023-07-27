Bass, Berry & Sims and Davis Polk & Wardwell filed a civil rights lawsuit on Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of the Tennessee Education Association and five K-12 educators. The suit, which pursues claims against the Tennessee Department of Education, seeks to overturn a 'prohibited concepts ban,' which purports to restrict references to race, gender and other subjects in Tennessee public and charter schools. According to the suit, the ban is unconstitutionally vague as it does not provide K-12 educators with a 'reasonable opportunity' to understand what they can and cannot teach in their classrooms. The suit is also backed by the Free + Fair Litigation Group and Kay Griffin Evans. The case is 3:23-cv-00751, Tennessee Education Association et al v. Reynolds et al.
Education
July 27, 2023, 8:08 AM