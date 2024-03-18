Who Got The Work

Perrin Rynders of Varnum has stepped in to represent GCC Kingsport and other defendants in a pending interpleader lawsuit. The suit, which seeks to settle competing claims related to the plaintiff's rental payments, was filed Jan. 31 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by Lewis Thomason PC on behalf of Tennessee CVS Pharmacy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan, is 2:24-cv-00016, Tennessee CVS Pharmacy, LLC v. Scp 2001 A-Csf-76 LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 18, 2024, 9:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Tennessee CVS Pharmacy, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lewis Thomason

defendants

Aclcp Kingsport, LLC

Allerand Realty Holdings, LLC

Gcc Kingsport, LLC

Gcc Realty Company, LLC

Philip Kassover

Richard J. Sabella

Scp 2001 A-Csf-76 LLC

defendant counsels

Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP

Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell, LLP

Varnum

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property