Perrin Rynders of Varnum has stepped in to represent GCC Kingsport and other defendants in a pending interpleader lawsuit. The suit, which seeks to settle competing claims related to the plaintiff's rental payments, was filed Jan. 31 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by Lewis Thomason PC on behalf of Tennessee CVS Pharmacy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan, is 2:24-cv-00016, Tennessee CVS Pharmacy, LLC v. Scp 2001 A-Csf-76 LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
March 18, 2024, 9:55 AM