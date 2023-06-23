New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Progress Software Corp., a file transfer application developer, was hit with a data breach class action in Massachusetts District Court on Friday. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving nearly 400,000 individuals' personally indefinable information vulnerable to a cyberattack. The suit was brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Levin, Sedran & Berman; Goldenberg Schneider; and the Lyon Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11412, Tenner v. Progress Software Corp.

Technology

June 23, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Subrena Tenner

Plaintiffs

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

defendants

Progress Software Corporation

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct