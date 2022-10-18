New Suit

Signature Flight Support, which provides fueling, maintenance and other aeronautical services, was hit with a negligence lawsuit on Monday in Montana District Court. The suit, brought by Hall & Evans and KMA Zuckert on behalf of the owner of a 2001 Gulfstream airplane, alleges that a Signature ground support vehicle collided with the airplane at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, rendering the plane inoperable. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00067, Tennenbaum Living Trust v. Signature Flight Support LLC.

Aerospace & Defense

October 18, 2022, 4:54 PM