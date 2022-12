New Suit

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, and other defendants were hit with a complaint Tuesday in Iowa Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Gregory Francis Tennant and Kenneth Charles Tennant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00083, Tennant et al v. State of Iowa et al.

Insurance

December 13, 2022, 12:51 PM