Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burns White on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against GEO Reentry d/b/a Chester County Reentry to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Silverman Trotman & Schneider on behalf of Jeff Tenaglio. The case is 2:23-cv-00565, Tenaglio v. GEO Reentry Inc.

Real Estate

February 13, 2023, 4:53 PM