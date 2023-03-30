Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clark Hill on Thursday removed a conversion lawsuit against Metro Auto Auction to Arizona District Court. According to the complaint, non-party dealership Arizona Road Trip Auto acquired vehicles from the defendant at auction without paying for them, then sold the cars to the plaintiffs; the suit accuses the defendant of unlawfully repossessing the cars from the plaintiffs' based on Arizona Road Trip Auto's failure to pay. The complaint was filed by Choi & Fabian. The case is 2:23-cv-00536, Tena et al. v. Metro Auto Auction LLC.

Automotive

March 30, 2023, 8:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Angela Shaffer

Armando Moreno

Brenda Langston

Dylan Burroughs

George S Wilhelm

Guadalupe Miramontes

Jimmy Manucy

Karla Nunez

Santos Muniz Tena

Scott Cluff

Venecia Miranda

Plaintiffs

Choi & Fabian PLC

defendants

Metro Auto Auction LLC

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 890/