Lawyers at Clark Hill on Thursday removed a conversion lawsuit against Metro Auto Auction to Arizona District Court. According to the complaint, non-party dealership Arizona Road Trip Auto acquired vehicles from the defendant at auction without paying for them, then sold the cars to the plaintiffs; the suit accuses the defendant of unlawfully repossessing the cars from the plaintiffs' based on Arizona Road Trip Auto's failure to pay. The complaint was filed by Choi & Fabian. The case is 2:23-cv-00536, Tena et al. v. Metro Auto Auction LLC.
Automotive
March 30, 2023, 8:45 PM