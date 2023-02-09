New Suit - Trademark

Pryor Cashman filed a trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of 1607 F&B Manager and Ten Five Hospitality. The suit names Hollywood Cahuenga Restaurant for continuing to operate The Chap, a Los Angeles-based British restuarant, after ousting the plaintiffs from management. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00957, Ten Five Hospitality LLC et al v. Hollywood Cahuenga Restaurant LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 09, 2023, 10:45 AM