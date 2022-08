New Suit - Trademark

Mattress company Tempur Sealy filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell, accuses Seltyk Mattress of selling counterfeit Tempur-Pedic products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06194, Tempur Sealy International Inc. et al. v. Seltyk Mattress Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 31, 2022, 5:13 PM