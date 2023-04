New Suit - Patent

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Tempress Technologies, a seller and lessor of hydraulic drilling tools. The suit targets Texas Oilwell Partners for allegedly infringing a patented design for a hydraulic pulse valve. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01351, Tempress Technologies, Inc. v. Texas Oilwell Partners LLC.

Energy

April 11, 2023, 2:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Tempress Technologies, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

defendants

Texas Oilwell Partners LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims