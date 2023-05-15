Temple Hospital Hit With $25.9M Verdict for Patients Lost Le...

News From Law.com

A Philadelphia man won a $25.9 million verdict in his lawsuit claiming that Temple University Hospital was to blame for losing his leg. And now he's looking to add another $3.7 million to his award. Plaintiff Eddie Parks filed a motion for delay damages on May 12. He claimed he is entitled to several years of interest because the defendants failed to make an adequate settlement offer since the suit's 2019 beginning. Temple, meanwhile, contends that the verdict is already too high.

May 15, 2023, 3:34 PM

