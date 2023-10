News From Law.com

Temple University Hospital has backed down from its attempt shake off an eight-digit medical malpractice verdict, leaving the hospital on the hook for $30.3 million. Strokovsky LLC's Jordan Strokovsky filed a praecipe to enter judgment on the verdict on behalf of plaintiff Eddie Parks on Sept. 26, adding $3.7 million in delay damages and about $647,000 in post-judgment interest to what was already a $25.9 million verdict against the hospital.

