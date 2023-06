Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Wagner LLP on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, seeking coverage for loss of physical property around September 2022, was filed by Ashford DiMartino PC on behalf of Collin Tempelman. The case is 2:23-cv-00196, Tempelman v. The Travelers Indemnity Co.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 11:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Collin Tempelman

defendants

The Travelers Indemnity Company

defendant counsels

Lewis Wagner

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute