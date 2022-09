New Suit - Contract

Sheraton was hit with a franchise lawsuit on Monday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Jennings Strouss & Salmon on behalf of Tempe Hospitality Ventures, accuses the defendant of threatening to de-flag the plaintiff's hotel or remove it from Marriott's online reservation system unless the plaintiff undertook a $12-14 million renovation of the hotel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01577, Tempe Hospitality Ventures LLC v. Sheraton LLC.