Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Monday removed a lawsuit against Anthem Blue Cross to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Buchalter on behalf of 25 physician groups, accuses the defendant of misusing its market power to reduce reimbursement for emergency medical services. The case is 2:23-cv-00497, Temecula Valley Emergency Physicians Inc. et al. v. Blue Cross of California et al.

Health Care

January 23, 2023, 6:06 PM