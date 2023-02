New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Southwest Louisiana Health Care System d/b/a Lake Charles Memorial Health System was hit with a data breach class action on Thursday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of individuals whose personal health information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00143, Tellis v. Southwest Louisiana Health Care System Inc.

Health Care

February 02, 2023, 12:55 PM