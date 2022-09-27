Telling Me to Slit My Wrists: Parents Testify About Backlash...

News From Law.com

A man who accosted one of the family members of the Sandy Hook massacre at a foundation event in November 2015 was revealed to be hired by Infowars Host Alex Jones to do an "assignment" in the Northeast, according to information emerging in a Connecticut courtroom. Matthews Mills, the man who harassed plaintiff Jillian Soto-Marino, caught Jones' attention in 2014 when he snuck into the Super Bowl XLVIII post-game news conference and grabbed a microphone to say "9/11 was perpetrated by people in our government."

