Tell Them What Verdict You Want: Closing Complex Cases With ...

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's "Best I've Ever Seen" series checks in with Cooley's Zach Hafer about handling closing arguments in complex cases. Hafer, who was a federal prosecutor in Boston for 14 years prior to joining the firm last year, says distilling complexity is key. "Material misrepresentation is something you hear lawyers talk about. But if I get up in front of 12 normal people and start talking about material misrepresentations, I'm going to lose them really quickly."

September 12, 2022, 7:30 AM