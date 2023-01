News From Law.com

Telemedicine companies grew quickly during the COVID-19 crisis but face an evolving legal and regulatory landscape that demands heightened compliance efforts, lawyers for the industry say. Regulators are on the lookout for companies that prescribe medicines without sufficient patient interactions and for deceptive practices that lock customers into paying for services they don't want or need, the attorneys say.

January 17, 2023, 6:40 PM