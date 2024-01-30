Who Got The Work

Womble Bond Dickinson partner Raymond M. Bennett has entered an appearance for Lenovo Group, the popular laptop manufacturer and parent company of Motorola, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 12 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by McKool Smith and Alston & Bird on behalf of Ericsson, asserts four patents related to video filters, reference picture signaling and video decoding. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II, is 5:23-cv-00714, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson v. Lenovo (United States), Inc. et al.

