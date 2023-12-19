Who Got The Work

Kirkland & Ellis partners Gregory S. Arovas and Leslie M. Schmidt have entered appearances for Lenovo Group, the popular laptop manufacturer and parent company of Motorola, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 11 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Alston & Bird and McKool Smith on behalf of Swedish-headquartered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, accuses the defendant of stalling licensing negotiations for a decade and infringing technology concerning privacy protection across wireless networks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, is 5:23-cv-00570, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson et al v. Lenovo (United States), Inc. et al.

Technology

December 19, 2023, 8:40 AM

