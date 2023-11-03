Who Got The Work

Womble Bond Dickinson partner Raymond M. Bennett has entered an appearance for Lenovo Group, the popular laptop manufacturer and parent company of Motorola, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 11 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Alston & Bird and McKool Smith on behalf of Swedish-headquartered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, accuses the defendant of stalling licensing negotiations for a decade and infringing technology concerning privacy protection across wireless networks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, is 5:23-cv-00570, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson et al v. Lenovo (United States), Inc. et al.

Technology

November 03, 2023, 4:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Ericsson AB

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Plaintiffs

Alston & Bird

McKool Smith

defendants

Lenovo (United States), Inc.

Motorola Mobility, LLC

Lenovo (Shanghai) Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Beijing, Ltd.

Motorola (Wuhan) Mobility Technologies Communication Co., Ltd.

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims