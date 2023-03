New Suit - Patent

McDonald Hopkins and Kelley Drye & Warren filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Telebrands Corp. The complaint, targeting Winston Products LLC, asserts two patents related to an expandable and contractible garden hose. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00631, Telebrands Corporation v. Winston Products LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 24, 2023, 3:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Telebrands Corporation

Plaintiffs

McDonald Hopkins

defendants

Winston Products LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims