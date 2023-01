New Suit - Trademark

TEKsystems Inc. filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Tek Experts Inc. on Monday in Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00195, TEKsystems Inc. v. Tek Experts (Colorado) Inc.

January 23, 2023, 7:39 PM