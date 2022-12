New Suit - Contract

Bed Bath & Beyond was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The court case, filed by Shook, Hardy & Bacon on behalf of IT staffing firm TEKsystems Inc., seeks payment of invoices totaling roughly $213,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07489, TEKsystems, Inc. v. Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.