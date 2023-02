Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hunton Andrews Kurth on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Vulcan Materials, a producer of construction aggregates and materials, and Calmat Co. to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Lavi & Ebrahimian and the Law Offices of Sahag Majarian. The case is 3:23-cv-00619, Tejeda v. Vulcan Materials Co. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 10, 2023, 8:04 PM