New Suit - Copyright

The estate of Minerva Teichert, a painter known for depicting Mormon subjects, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Brigham Young University and other defendants on Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Nixon Peabody, accuses the defendants of selling unauthorized prints of Teichert's paintings and relocating original works from a Wyoming church without the estate's permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00180, Teichert v. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints et al.