Removed To Federal Court

HBO and Cooler Waters Productions removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by Kim Legal and Helen Kim Law on behalf of a class of non-union background talent. HBO and Cooler Waters are represented by Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp. The case is 2:23-cv-02148, Tehrani v. Home Box Office Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 22, 2023, 8:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Josephine Tehrani

defendants

Home Box Office, Inc.

Cooler Waters Productions, LLC

Does

defendant counsels

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations