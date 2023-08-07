Removed To Federal Court

Amazon Studios LLC removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Kim Legal on behalf of individuals who work or worked as non-union background talent who claim that they were not provided proper meal or rest breaks and contend that they were not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. Amazon is represented by Davis Wright Tremaine. The case is 2:23-cv-06385, Tehrani v. Amazon Studios LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 07, 2023, 5:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Josephine Tehrani

defendants

Amazon Studios LLC

Does

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations