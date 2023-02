Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at and Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Penske Truck Leasing Co. to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Ponder Zimmermann LLC on behalf of an employee who contends he was discriminated against based on his race, national origin and disability. The case is 4:23-cv-00183, Tehandon v. Penske Truck Leasing Co., LP et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 16, 2023, 1:13 PM