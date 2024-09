News From Law.com

Lauren Fisher, who'd been the longtime legal chief of Vox Media before joining Tegna as chief legal officer in November 2023, already is departing the giant owner of TV stations. The exit comes on the heels of a CEO switch-out at Tysons, Virginia-based company, one of the largest owners of TV stations in the U.S., with 64 stations in 51 markets.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 03, 2024, 3:01 PM