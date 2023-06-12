Tegna GC Exits After $5.4B Sale Falls Apart | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Tegna General Counsel Akin Harrison will depart the broadcast television giant on June 30, the company revealed in a securities filing on Friday. Much of Harrison's tenure as legal chief focused on an unsolicited takeover offer from activist investor Soo Kim in 2020. Tegna ultimately agreed to be acquired for $5.4 billion, but the deal ran aground amid Federal Communications concerns that it would trigger price increases for consumers as TV stations boost charges for cable providers, and could also reduce local content on TV stations.

June 12, 2023, 9:27 AM

