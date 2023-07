Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine on Monday removed a quiet title action against JPMorgan Chase to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Charles H. Rible on behalf of TEG Partners, accuses the defendant of asserting an invalid lien against the plaintiff's property in Half Moon Bay. The case is 3:23-cv-03819, TEG Partners LLC v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

July 31, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Teg Partners, LLC

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property