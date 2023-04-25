Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Medtronic and HeartWare to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Bailey & Glasser on behalf of the estate of Ronnie Teets, who died due to an alleged failure of his HeartWare Ventricular Assist Device; according to the complaint, the defendants failed to notify the decedent that the product had been recalled roughly one year earlier. The case is 1:23-cv-21549, Teets v. Medtronic Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 25, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Margaret Teets

defendants

Medtronic, Inc

Heartware, Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims