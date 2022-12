New Suit - Employment

E.W. Scripps Co. was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Deters Law on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was denied religious accommodation amid mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00735, Teets v. E.W. Scripps Co.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 12, 2022, 12:13 PM