Lawyers at Dykema Gossett on Wednesday removed a private nuisance lawsuit against T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, Wyandotte Public School District, the City of Wyandotte and other defendants to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Castmore Law and the Law Office of Robert J. Berg, seeks to find and declare that the defendants' placement of a wireless communications facility on the smokestack of an elementary school building is a nuisance. The case is 2:23-cv-11362, Teets et al v. T-Mobile Central LLC et al.
Telecommunications
June 08, 2023, 6:42 AM