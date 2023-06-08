Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dykema Gossett on Wednesday removed a private nuisance lawsuit against T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, Wyandotte Public School District, the City of Wyandotte and other defendants to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Castmore Law and the Law Office of Robert J. Berg, seeks to find and declare that the defendants' placement of a wireless communications facility on the smokestack of an elementary school building is a nuisance. The case is 2:23-cv-11362, Teets et al v. T-Mobile Central LLC et al.

Telecommunications

June 08, 2023, 6:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathryn Teets

Lisa Beck

Melissa Waara

defendants

T-Mobile Central LLC

Carolyn Martinez

City of Wyandotte

Cynthia Kinney

Dana Browning

Dr. Catherine Cost

Frank Tarnowski

Gregory J. Mayhew

Jesus Plasencia

Kathleen Kane

Kathryn Bedikian

Kelly Webber

Kenneth Laub

Michael Swiecki

Patrick Sutka

Robert Desana

Robert Kirby

Stephanie Miello

Theresa Crnkovich

Wyandotte Board of Education

Wyandotte City Council

Wyandotte Public School District

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision