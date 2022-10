Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Akerman on Wednesday removed a quiet title action against NewRez, Citizens Bank and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The complaint, over a disputed land ownership claim, was filed by Stephens Law on behalf of the estate of Jodi Leann Harms. The case is 3:22-cv-00449, Teeter et al. v. NewRez LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 12, 2022, 6:05 PM