Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Maryland Natural Treatment Solutions LLC to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by the Employment Law Center of Maryland Inc. on behalf of a former patient care consultant at a medical cannabis dispensary who contends that she was harassed and wrongfully terminated after seeking workplace accommodations for a disability. The case is 1:23-cv-01694, Teel v. Maryland Natural Treatment Solutions, LLC.
Cannabis
June 22, 2023, 6:35 PM