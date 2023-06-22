Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Maryland Natural Treatment Solutions LLC to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by the Employment Law Center of Maryland Inc. on behalf of a former patient care consultant at a medical cannabis dispensary who contends that she was harassed and wrongfully terminated after seeking workplace accommodations for a disability. The case is 1:23-cv-01694, Teel v. Maryland Natural Treatment Solutions, LLC.

Cannabis

June 22, 2023, 6:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Destiny Charity Rose Teel

Plaintiffs

Employment Law Center Of Maryland, Inc.

defendants

Maryland Natural Treatment Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination