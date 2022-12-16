New Suit - Patent

Toy and apparel company Tee Turtle LLC, which produces a popular line of 'Reversible Plushies,' filed a patent infringement lawsuit against RMS International on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Dorsey & Whitney, alleges that the defendant's competing 'Reversaplush' products infringe several patents owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01602, Tee Turtle LLC v. RMS International (USA) Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 16, 2022, 5:00 PM