New Suit - Employment

Tectonics Industries filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Hayda Toro-Perez, a former business development director, on Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Clark Hill, accuses the defendant of secretly working for a competitor during her employment with the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12795, Tectonics Industries LLC v. Toro-Perez.

Michigan

November 17, 2022, 4:28 PM