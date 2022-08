New Suit - Employment

Frost Brown Todd filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Dr. Fernando Techy. The suit pursues claims against former employer Arete Surgical Centers over allegedly unpaid settlement funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02143, Techy v. Arete Surgical Centers LLC et al.

Health Care

August 22, 2022, 4:29 PM