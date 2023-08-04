New Suit

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of China-based tool manufacturer Techtronic Industries Company Ltd. and Techtronic Industries Factory Outlets Inc. The suit pursues claims against stock short sellers Victor Bonilla and Justin Roberts, operating under the fictitious name, 'Jehoshaphat Research.' The suit accuses the defendants of disseminating false information regarding the plaintiff's business in an effort to drive down Techtronic's stock price. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01734, Techtronic Industries Company Limited et al v. Bonilla et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 04, 2023, 4:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Techtronic Industries Company Limited

Techtronic Industries Factory Outlets, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

defendants

Justin Roberts

Victor Bonilla

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation