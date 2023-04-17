Removed To Federal Court

Gray, Reed & McGraw on Monday removed an employment case involving client Techserv Consulting & Training to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed last year in Texas District Court for Smith County, accuses a former employee of turning in timesheets for work that he never completed, while spending those reported hours fulfilling work for another company. The defendant, who is represented by Royston, Rayzor, Vickery & Williams, filed counterclaims in March for alleged violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The case is 6:23-cv-00185, Techserv Consulting & Training, Ltd. v. Islas, Jr.

Construction & Engineering

April 17, 2023, 8:19 PM

Plaintiffs

TechServe Consulting & Training, Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Bracewell

defendants

Gabriel Islas, Jr.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct