New Suit

Technology Insurance, an AmTrust Financial company, sued Southeast Hair Design of Hammond LLC and Southeast Hair Designs Ltd. on Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was brought by Taylor, Wellons, Politz & Duhe and concerns claims related to Hurricane Ida. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01229, Technology Insurance Company, Inc. v. Southeast Hair Design of Hammond, LLC et al.

Insurance

April 12, 2023, 1:52 PM

Technology Insurance Company, Inc.

Taylor Wellons Politz Duhe

Southeast Hair Design of Hammond, LLC

Southeast Hair Designs, Ltd.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct