Technology Insurance Co., an AmTrust Financial Services company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against GPI Real Estate Management Corp., Elizabeth Diaz and other defendants in Texas Southern District Court on Monday. The court case, filed by Tollefson, Bradley, Mitchell & Melendi, seeks a declaration stating that the claimant's Technology Insurance policy does not cover a shooting that occurred at one of its properties. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01869, Technology Insurance Company, Inc. v. Gpi Real Estate Management Corporation.
Insurance
May 22, 2023, 5:18 PM