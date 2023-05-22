New Suit

Technology Insurance Co., an AmTrust Financial Services company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against GPI Real Estate Management Corp., Elizabeth Diaz and other defendants in Texas Southern District Court on Monday. The court case, filed by Tollefson, Bradley, Mitchell & Melendi, seeks a declaration stating that the claimant's Technology Insurance policy does not cover a shooting that occurred at one of its properties. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01869, Technology Insurance Company, Inc. v. Gpi Real Estate Management Corporation.

Insurance

May 22, 2023, 5:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Technology Insurance Company, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Tollefson Bradley Et Al

defendants

Dominique Mayes

Elizabeth Diaz

Gpi Real Estate Management Corporation

Gpi Real Estate Management, LLC

Gpi West Oaks II LP Individually and d/b/a West Oaks Landing

Gpi West Oaks Management, Inc.

Jaison Mayes, Jr.

Jaison Mayes, Sr.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute